GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Purchased by 10 15 Associates Inc.

10 15 Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,203 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the quarter. GlaxoSmithKline accounts for about 2.8% of 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $15,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 10.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,267,588 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,368 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 502.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 644,331 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,786,000 after purchasing an additional 537,370 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 8,264.8% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 456,636 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,275,000 after purchasing an additional 451,177 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter worth about $14,000,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter worth about $17,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK opened at $47.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $117.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.68. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $38.16 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.44.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 92.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. Barclays cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.