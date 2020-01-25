Global Digital Content Trading Up 39.4% This Week (GDC)

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Global Digital Content has a total market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $10,852.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Digital Content token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Global Digital Content has traded up 39.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.39 or 0.00639569 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010894 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008039 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00036064 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Global Digital Content is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. The official message board for Global Digital Content is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice. Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool. Global Digital Content’s official website is rankingball.io.

Global Digital Content can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Digital Content should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Digital Content using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

