Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 2,044 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,215 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $91,731,000 after purchasing an additional 65,684,679 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,120,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $927,935,000 after purchasing an additional 76,061 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,121,797 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $797,793,000 after purchasing an additional 89,839 shares during the period. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% during the third quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 5,417,568 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $705,692,000 after purchasing an additional 171,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.31.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $140.08 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $256.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

