Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arjuna Capital grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.1% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 23,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Darrell & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 96,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 50.4% during the second quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 89.3% during the second quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 73,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,300,000 after buying an additional 34,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $148.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $126.10 and a fifty-two week high of $150.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.33.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

