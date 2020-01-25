Global Social Chain (GSC) Market Capitalization Tops $1.77 Million

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. One Global Social Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including Rfinex, OKEx, HADAX and Indodax. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and $8,782.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain launched on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 550,530,968 tokens. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social.

Global Social Chain Token Trading

Global Social Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Indodax, Rfinex and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

