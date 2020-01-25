GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Tops $0.0057 on Exchanges

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 19.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $101,005.00 and $51.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 36.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,838,678 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost.

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

