GlobalBoost-Y Hits Market Cap of $133,824.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $133,824.00 and $710.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,336.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.49 or 0.01925638 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.83 or 0.03729349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00641627 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.24 or 0.00734719 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00100122 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010883 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00030255 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.60 or 0.00595144 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,840,878 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com.

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.