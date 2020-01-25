Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 2.00

News coverage about Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Gluskin Sheff + Associates earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

The stock has a market capitalization of $444.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58. Gluskin Sheff + Associates has a 52-week low of C$9.07 and a 52-week high of C$15.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.24.

Gluskin Sheff + Associates

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management services. It primarily provides its services to high net worth investors, including entrepreneurs, professionals, family trusts, private charitable foundations, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations , corporations, institutions, insurance companies, and estates.

