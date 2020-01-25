GMB (GMB) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,332.00

GMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last week, GMB has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. GMB has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and $2,332.00 worth of GMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GMB token can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and BW.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About GMB

GMB is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2018. GMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,356,899 tokens. The official website for GMB is gmbplatform.io. GMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject. GMB’s official message board is medium.com/gmbofficial.

GMB Token Trading

GMB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BW and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

