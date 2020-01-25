GNY (GNY) One Day Volume Tops $3,824.00

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. One GNY token can now be bought for about $0.0616 or 0.00000733 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, P2PB2B and BitMart. GNY has a total market cap of $11.85 million and $3,824.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GNY has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $264.44 or 0.03147484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011904 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00202941 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00029495 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00124207 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. GNY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io.

GNY Token Trading

GNY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

