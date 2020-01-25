GoByte (GBX) Market Capitalization Hits $380,833.00

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. GoByte has a total market cap of $380,833.00 and $10,112.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded 9% higher against the dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0561 or 0.00000673 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, HitBTC and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000105 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000299 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 6,787,377 coins. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

