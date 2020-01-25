GoChain Reaches Market Cap of $17.42 Million (GO)

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. GoChain has a total market cap of $17.42 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GoChain has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One GoChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges including Coinall, Binance, Bittrex and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GoChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $259.20 or 0.03108997 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011999 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00202816 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00123670 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GoChain Profile

GoChain’s launch date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,074,934,825 coins and its circulating supply is 895,045,144 coins. GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain. The official website for GoChain is gochain.io. GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GoChain

GoChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Upbit, Kucoin, Coinall, Binance, Bilaxy and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.