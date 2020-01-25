Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.44.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Godaddy to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Godaddy stock opened at $71.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.26 and its 200 day moving average is $67.32. Godaddy has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $82.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $760.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.04 million. Godaddy had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Godaddy will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Godaddy news, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $61,871.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,248 shares in the company, valued at $673,161.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $27,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,723 shares in the company, valued at $7,324,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,160 shares of company stock worth $1,893,902 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Godaddy by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Godaddy by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Godaddy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Godaddy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Godaddy in the third quarter worth $11,012,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

