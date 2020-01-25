Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOL. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of GOL stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $23.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.72. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 163.92 and a beta of -0.16.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $935.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.42 million. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 10.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 46.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 12.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the third quarter valued at $166,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 6.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the second quarter valued at $242,000. 3.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

