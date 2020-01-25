Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.38.

GLNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Golar LNG in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $23.00 price objective on Golar LNG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Golar LNG during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Golar LNG by 19.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Golar LNG during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Golar LNG during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Golar LNG by 29.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $11.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,913,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,412. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $11.07 and a twelve month high of $23.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.13). Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 111.81%. The company had revenue of $93.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Golar LNG will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.