GoldBlocks (GB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $33,984.00

GoldBlocks (CURRENCY:GB) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One GoldBlocks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. GoldBlocks has a market capitalization of $33,984.00 and $4.00 worth of GoldBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GoldBlocks has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $103.23 or 0.01228370 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00031459 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004512 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000177 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000050 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000806 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoldBlocks Profile

GoldBlocks (GB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. GoldBlocks’ total supply is 15,563,873 coins. GoldBlocks’ official Twitter account is @goldblockscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoldBlocks is goldblocks.eu.

Buying and Selling GoldBlocks

GoldBlocks can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, YoBit, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldBlocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldBlocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldBlocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

