Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Stock Holdings Increased by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 393.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 30.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 14.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 80,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS stock traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.92. 2,876,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,815,287. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $180.73 and a twelve month high of $250.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.53.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

