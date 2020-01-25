Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Goldman Sachs Group earned a news impact score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the investment management company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Goldman Sachs Group’s ranking:

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Buckingham Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Odeon Capital Group raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.53.

Shares of GS stock opened at $241.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.85. The company has a market cap of $86.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $180.73 and a 12 month high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group will post 24.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.