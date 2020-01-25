Golos Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $179.00 (GOLOS)

Golos (CURRENCY:GOLOS) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. In the last seven days, Golos has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Golos has a total market capitalization of $424,293.00 and approximately $179.00 worth of Golos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golos coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including RuDEX, Bittrex and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011832 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000559 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000927 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About Golos

Golos (GOLOS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2016. Golos’ total supply is 193,247,953 coins. Golos’ official message board is vk.com/goloschain. Golos’ official Twitter account is @goloschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golos’ official website is golos.io.

Buying and Selling Golos

Golos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex and RuDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

