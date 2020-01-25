Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

GDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Goodrich Petroleum from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Get Goodrich Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GDP opened at $7.79 on Friday. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.73.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $27.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.55 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 433,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 542.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 250,338 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 7.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodrich Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.