Gossipcoin Market Cap Hits $13,323.00 (GOSS)

Gossipcoin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Gossipcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Gossipcoin has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. Gossipcoin has a total market capitalization of $13,323.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of Gossipcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.37 or 0.03111776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00203138 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029277 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00123951 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gossipcoin Coin Profile

Gossipcoin’s total supply is 31,906,373 coins. Gossipcoin’s official website is gossipcoin.net . Gossipcoin’s official Twitter account is @gosscoin.

Buying and Selling Gossipcoin

Gossipcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossipcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossipcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gossipcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

