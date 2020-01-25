Graft Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8,198.00 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Graft coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. Graft has a market cap of $167,379.00 and $8,198.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Graft has traded down 26.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Graft alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.18 or 0.00742362 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001415 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001839 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Graft Profile

Graft (CRYPTO:GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The official website for Graft is www.graft.network. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork. The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork.

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graft and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.