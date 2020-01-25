Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GVA shares. DA Davidson cut Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

GVA opened at $26.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Granite Construction has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $49.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.52.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Granite Construction will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

In other Granite Construction news, Director Claes Bjork purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.19 per share, for a total transaction of $108,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Desai Jigisha purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.27 per share, with a total value of $54,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,900 shares of company stock valued at $240,266. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GVA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 1.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 35.3% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.