Graphcoin (GRPH) Hits Market Cap of $1,320.00

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded up 55.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Graphcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Graphcoin has a total market cap of $1,320.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Graphcoin has traded 55.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00097000 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000230 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00001005 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 51.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Graphcoin Profile

Graphcoin (CRYPTO:GRPH) is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin. Graphcoin’s official website is graphcoin.net.

Graphcoin Coin Trading

Graphcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graphcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

