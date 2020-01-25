Graphcoin (GRPH) Hits Market Cap of $1,320.00

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded up 55.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Graphcoin has a market cap of $1,320.00 and $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Graphcoin has traded up 55.1% against the dollar. One Graphcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00070119 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004590 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000231 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000850 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 46% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Graphcoin Coin Profile

Graphcoin (GRPH) is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graphcoin’s official website is graphcoin.net. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin.

Graphcoin Coin Trading

Graphcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graphcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

