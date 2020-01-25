Graviocoin (GIO) Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 25th. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $471,028.00 and $3,355.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $259.20 or 0.03108997 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011999 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00202816 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00123670 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin’s total supply is 1,249,951,205 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,156,205 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net.

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

Graviocoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

