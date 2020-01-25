Graviocoin (GIO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,907.00

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $465,232.00 and approximately $2,907.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin’s total supply is 1,250,315,205 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,520,205 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net.

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

Graviocoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

