GravityCoin Market Cap Achieves $79,909.00 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One GravityCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0253 or 0.00000303 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $79,909.00 and approximately $2,444.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GravityCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $258.42 or 0.03098914 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00203052 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029301 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00124013 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 3,158,389 coins. The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX.

GravityCoin Coin Trading

GravityCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GravityCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GravityCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.