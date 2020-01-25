Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Has $4.92 Million Position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. CarMax makes up about 3.1% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in CarMax by 466.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in CarMax by 41.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in CarMax by 1,397.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in CarMax in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.73. 1,096,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,935. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. CarMax, Inc has a twelve month low of $57.98 and a twelve month high of $100.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.12). CarMax had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMX. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.35.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

