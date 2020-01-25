Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Sells 3,108 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 2.7% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. S&CO Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 143,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $15,249,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 93,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watch Point Trust Co raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 96,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.54. 47,784,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,874,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

