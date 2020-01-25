Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Trims Position in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the quarter. Air Lease accounts for about 3.9% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. owned 0.12% of Air Lease worth $6,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AL. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Air Lease has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of Air Lease stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.00. 664,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Air Lease Corp has a 1-year low of $31.98 and a 1-year high of $49.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.85.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.63 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Air Lease Corp will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Marc H. Baer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $327,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,753,084.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $460,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,958.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 378,950 shares of company stock valued at $17,129,296 in the last 90 days. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

