Great Portland Estates PLC (LON:GPOR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Great Portland Estates PLC (LON:GPOR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 785.13 ($10.33).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GPOR shares. Barclays increased their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank cut Great Portland Estates to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 890 ($11.71) to GBX 850 ($11.18) in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Great Portland Estates to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 842 ($11.08) to GBX 921 ($12.12) in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 727 ($9.56) to GBX 846 ($11.13) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Great Portland Estates stock opened at GBX 948.60 ($12.48) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 870.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 766.74. Great Portland Estates has a 52 week low of GBX 643.80 ($8.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 931.20 ($12.25).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.58%.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

