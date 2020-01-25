Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 2,492.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $29.00 on Friday. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $79.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average of $29.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.32. Green Dot had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $240.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Green Dot will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

