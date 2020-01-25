Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

GHL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $55,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 100.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 10.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 31.6% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 21,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GHL stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $30.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69. The company has a market capitalization of $336.78 million, a P/E ratio of -189.56 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.44.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $87.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

