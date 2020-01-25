Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect that Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Greenlane.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.58). Greenlane had a negative net margin of 16.40% and a negative return on equity of 60.54%. The business had revenue of $44.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.65 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GNLN. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Greenlane from $18.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

In other Greenlane news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $405,000.00. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio acquired 56,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $204,641.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenlane in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Greenlane by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Greenlane by 718.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Greenlane in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the 2nd quarter worth about $550,000. 8.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNLN stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.68. Greenlane has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

Further Reading: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenlane (GNLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.