GridCoin (GRC) Achieves Market Cap of $963,642.00

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 25th. Over the last week, GridCoin has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. GridCoin has a total market capitalization of $963,642.00 and approximately $911.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GridCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, OpenLedger DEX, C-CEX and Trade By Trade.

GridCoin Profile

GridCoin is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 427,991,013 coins and its circulating supply is 397,337,981 coins. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us.

Buying and Selling GridCoin

GridCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, C-CEX, SouthXchange and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

