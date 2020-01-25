Gulden 1-Day Volume Tops $14,367.00 (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 25th. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $7.51 million and $14,367.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Nocks, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. Over the last week, Gulden has traded up 15.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00641460 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008016 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00035060 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 2nd, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 504,411,867 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com.

Buying and Selling Gulden

Gulden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, Bittrex, GuldenTrader, Bleutrade, Nocks and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.