Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPOR shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Gulfport Energy from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPOR. Shah Capital Management grew its stake in Gulfport Energy by 820.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565,467 shares during the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,062,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,765 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 4,927,254.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,182,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,541 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 915,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,483,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,411,000 after purchasing an additional 871,753 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPOR opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $267.30 million, a PE ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.93. Gulfport Energy has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $8.91.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $285.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.10 million. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gulfport Energy will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

