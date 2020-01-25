GXChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $27.85 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 25th. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 3% lower against the dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $27.85 million and $4.43 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00005123 BTC on major exchanges including QBTC, DragonEX, Binance and Huobi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00017678 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, Binance, Huobi, BigONE, Bit-Z, OTCBTC, Gate.io and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

