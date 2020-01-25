Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (ETR:HHFA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (ETR:HHFA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €26.67 ($31.01).

HHFA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Nord/LB set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HSBC set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Warburg Research set a €24.50 ($28.49) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Independent Research set a €26.50 ($30.81) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

HHFA stock remained flat at $€22.60 ($26.28) on Friday. 43,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,376. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik has a fifty-two week low of €18.41 ($21.41) and a fifty-two week high of €25.38 ($29.51). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €24.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €23.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.27.

About Hamburger Hafen und Logistik

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany. It operates through Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate segments. The company operates three terminals in Hamburg, and also a terminal in Odessa, Ukraine. It also offers intermodal services that connect ports on the North and Baltic seas with the Central and Eastern Europe hinterland; provides port and consultancy services; and builds and manages real estate properties.

