Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $20.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Hamilton Beach Brands an industry rank of 112 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE:HBB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.68. 18,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $27.52. The company has a market cap of $227.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.98.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.43). Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $169.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hamilton Beach Brands will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBB. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 28.9% in the second quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 158,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 35,651 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the third quarter valued at about $530,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 19.2% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 85,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 13,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 384,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,098 shares during the period. 33.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

