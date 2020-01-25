Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) will announce sales of $1.21 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings. Hanover Insurance Group posted sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group will report full-year sales of $4.77 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hanover Insurance Group.

Get Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on THG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.95, for a total transaction of $86,192.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,671.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $136.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.54. Hanover Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $107.39 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.29%.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hanover Insurance Group (THG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.