Harmony (ONE) Price Tops $0.0051 on Top Exchanges

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Harmony token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX. Harmony has a total market cap of $18.52 million and approximately $7.71 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00036899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.70 or 0.05582691 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026560 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00128273 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00019837 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00033611 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Harmony Token Profile

Harmony is a token. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,630,512,079 tokens. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

