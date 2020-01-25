Hashgard (GARD) Trading Down 1.7% This Week

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Hashgard token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hashgard has a total market cap of $1.67 million and $1.08 million worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hashgard alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.38 or 0.03136735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00202746 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00029529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00124348 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,165,991,224 tokens. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard Foundation Ltd., is a non-profit organization registered in Singapore that dedicated to promote the development of blockchain technology to the world. In 2018, Hashgard Foundation established the open source public blockchain project Hashgard, as the underlying platform for future digital financial innovation and organizational collaboration, supporting users to conduct research and application development based on this platform, and promote the ecological development of public blockchains.”

Buying and Selling Hashgard

Hashgard can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hashgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.