HashNet BitEco (HNB) Price Hits $0.0080

HashNet BitEco (CURRENCY:HNB) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, HashNet BitEco has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One HashNet BitEco token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. HashNet BitEco has a market cap of $237,239.00 and approximately $15,487.00 worth of HashNet BitEco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HashNet BitEco alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $259.20 or 0.03108997 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011999 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00202816 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00123670 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HashNet BitEco Token Profile

HashNet BitEco’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,640,456 tokens. HashNet BitEco’s official message board is medium.com/@hnb.eco. HashNet BitEco’s official Twitter account is @HNB_ECO. The official website for HashNet BitEco is hnb.eco. The Reddit community for HashNet BitEco is /r/HNB_ECO.

HashNet BitEco Token Trading

HashNet BitEco can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashNet BitEco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashNet BitEco should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashNet BitEco using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HashNet BitEco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashNet BitEco and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.