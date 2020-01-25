Haven Protocol Price Down 17.6% This Week (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00003874 BTC on exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.72 million and approximately $82,700.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,348.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.69 or 0.01927533 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.04 or 0.03719089 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00641136 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.06 or 0.00732496 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00100765 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010912 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00029993 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00585777 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 11,521,367 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

