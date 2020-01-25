HBZ coin (HBZ) Price Down 33.6% Over Last Week

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. HBZ coin has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $29,405.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HBZ coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including Exmo, HitBTC, Bitlish and Mercatox. During the last week, HBZ coin has traded 33.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036941 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $464.62 or 0.05570372 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026714 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00128420 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020162 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00033715 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

HBZ coin Token Profile

HBZ coin (HBZ) is a token. It launched on February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,845,690 tokens. HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin. HBZ coin’s official website is www.hbzcoin.com/#. The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial. The official message board for HBZ coin is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

“

Buying and Selling HBZ coin

HBZ coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Bitlish, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HBZ coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HBZ coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

