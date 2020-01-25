HBZ coin Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (HBZ)

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, HBZ coin has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar. One HBZ coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC, Bitlish and Exmo. HBZ coin has a market cap of $1.12 million and $19,872.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00036896 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $465.25 or 0.05557100 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026503 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00128226 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00019906 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00033517 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

HBZ coin Token Profile

HBZ coin (HBZ) is a token. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,845,690 tokens. HBZ coin’s official message board is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial. The official website for HBZ coin is www.hbzcoin.com/#. HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin. The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

“

HBZ coin Token Trading

HBZ coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Exmo, Bitlish and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HBZ coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HBZ coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

