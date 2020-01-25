Head-To-Head Analysis: American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) versus Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS)

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) and Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

American National BankShares has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nicolet Bankshares has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American National BankShares and Nicolet Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American National BankShares 19.35% 11.26% 1.43% Nicolet Bankshares 28.47% 11.91% 1.61%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.0% of American National BankShares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of American National BankShares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American National BankShares and Nicolet Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American National BankShares $108.03 million 3.66 $22.58 million $3.10 11.49 Nicolet Bankshares $191.96 million 3.48 $41.04 million $5.52 12.94

Nicolet Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than American National BankShares. American National BankShares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nicolet Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for American National BankShares and Nicolet Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American National BankShares 0 2 1 0 2.33 Nicolet Bankshares 0 1 1 0 2.50

American National BankShares presently has a consensus target price of $39.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.86%. Nicolet Bankshares has a consensus target price of $69.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.43%. Given American National BankShares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American National BankShares is more favorable than Nicolet Bankshares.

Summary

Nicolet Bankshares beats American National BankShares on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American National BankShares

American National Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and residential real estate loans, commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses, construction and land development loans, home equity loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers trust and investment services, such as estate planning, trust account administration, investment management, and retail brokerage services; online and telephone banking services; insurance services; and investment management services, including purchasing equity, fixed income, and mutual fund investments for customer accounts, as well as operates 34 automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 24 banking offices and 2 loan production offices in Roanoke, Virginia and Raleigh, North Carolina. American National Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Danville, Virginia.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; owner-occupied commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien mortgages, junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides cash management, international banking, personal brokerage, safe deposit boxes, and trust and fiduciary services, as well as wealth management and retirement plan services. Further, it offers mortgage refinancing; online services, such as commercial, retail, and trust online banking; automated bill payment, mobile banking deposits and account access, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services; and other services consisting of wire transfers, debit cards, credit cards, pre-paid gift cards, direct deposits, and official bank checks. Additionally, the company provides investment strategy and transactional services to financial institutions. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 38 branches located in northeast and central Wisconsin, as well as in Menominee, Michigan. The company was formerly known as Green Bay Financial Corporation and changed its name to Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. in March 2002. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

