Head to Head Review: Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) versus Viad (NASDAQ:VVI)

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) and Viad (NYSE:VVI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Cardtronics has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viad has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cardtronics and Viad, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardtronics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Viad 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cardtronics currently has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.93%. Given Cardtronics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cardtronics is more favorable than Viad.

Profitability

This table compares Cardtronics and Viad’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardtronics 2.21% 24.63% 5.01% Viad 1.83% 10.22% 4.39%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.2% of Viad shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of Cardtronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Viad shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cardtronics and Viad’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardtronics $1.35 billion 1.52 $3.68 million $1.88 24.31 Viad $1.30 billion 1.07 $49.17 million $2.34 29.14

Viad has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cardtronics. Cardtronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viad, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cardtronics beats Viad on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations. It also provides transaction processing, cash and cash delivery management, supply, and telecommunications, as well as routine and technical maintenance services for ATMs; and owns and operates electronic funds transfer transaction processing platforms that offer transaction processing services to its network of ATMS, as well as other ATMs under managed services arrangements. In addition, the company provides processing services for issuers of debit cards; and owns and operates Allpoint network, a surcharge-free ATM network, which offers surcharge-free ATM access to participating banks, credit unions, and stored-value debit card issuers. As of December 31, 2018, it provided services to approximately 227,000 ATMs in North America, Europe, Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures. It also provides creative design and strategy, integrated marketing and pre/post event communications, data analytics and insights, event surveys, return on investment analysis, online management tools, attendee/exhibit booth traffic analysis, staff training, logistics/transportation, storage/refurbishment of exhibits, installation and dismantling labor, and tradeshow program management services. In addition, the company offers custom exhibit design/construction, portable/modular exhibits and design, and graphics and signage products; event technology services, including event accommodation solutions, registration and data analytics, and event management tools; and audio-visual services, such as video and lighting production, digital studio, entertainment and talent coordination, projection mapping, and computer rental and support services. Further, it owns and operates hotels and lodges, recreational attractions, food and beverage, and retail facilities; provides ground transportation services comprising sightseeing tour, airport shuttle, and seasonal charter motor coach services, as well as offers corporate and event management services for meetings, conferences, incentive travel, sports, and special events. The company was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

